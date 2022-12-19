Oyebanji:  Divert Your Birthday Gifts for Me to Charity Homes





Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has urged friends, family, well-wishers and the public to halt any plan they might have for his 55th birthday slated for December 21.

Oyebanji in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, said he wouldn’t want any birthday gift, newspaper advert, gathering or party in commemoration of his birthday, instead of advert placements, gifts or parties, the governor said anyone willing to celebrate with him should make donations to the less privileged children in the state.

Specifically, he said such plans should be converted to gifts and support to schools for the physically challenged in the three senatorial districts of the state-School for the Deaf, Ikoro-Ekiti; School for the Blind, Ikere-Ekiti; and School for the Mentally and Physically Challenged, Ido-Ekiti.

He said financial and material gifts sent to these schools by his friends and well-wishers would be a…





Source: Thisday Newspaper