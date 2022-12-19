Rivers PDP Crisis: Atiku’s Assoicate Threatens to Sue Rivers CP









Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Senator Ler Maeba, former Senator representing the Rivers South-East District, has threatened to sue Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Okon Effiong, over alleged bias investigation on his property attacked by suspected thugs.

Means who spoke of his move on the sidelines of wedding ceremony between Ayibadiepriye Ruth Igali, daughter of former Federal Permanent Secretary, Dr Godknows Igali, and her hearthrob, Olufunso Ayodeji Ayileka in Abuja.

According to Maeba, “A Police Commissioner who conducted an investigation into an attack on my home within 48 hours.

“Have you heard that before? He did not ask me anything. How does he reach that point?

“The Commissioner of Police may end up completely destroying his career.

“We will challenge him in court to tell us how an investigation came up with that investigation.”

Notwithstanding, Maeba said the only way Nigerians can come out of the current hard to economic challenges is to vote…





