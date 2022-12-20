Atiku, Obi Can’t Be Trusted – THISDAYLIVE

•Says he’s only one in fight for good governance

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, yesterday, told the organised labour that none of the major presidential candidates could be trusted with power and leadership. Tinubu stated this at a town hall with the organised labour.

The APC candidate said he was the most qualified of the presidential candidates to lead Nigeria, stressing that he is the only one seriously involved in the fight for good governance.

Although Tinubu did not directly mention the names of the other presidential hopefuls, the description he gave was a perfect march for the candidates of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Tinubu, in a statement by his Media Office, signed by Tunde Rahman, urged the labour unions to support him in the 2023 presidential election, saying he has the track record of good governance. He…