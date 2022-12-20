Buhari: FG Reaps $547m from 5G Spectrum Auction





* Hails ICT sector for driving nation’s economic growth

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that auctioning of the 5G spectrum generated $547 million into federal government coffers.

He also applauded the contributions of the digital economy in driving growth, creating employment and generating revenue for the country.

Speaking Tuesday in Abuja while inaugurating the National Shared Services Centre, a one-stop-shop for ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to interface with citizens, which also houses a cybersecurity operations centre, network centre and call centre, the president stated that auctioning of the 5G spectrum alone generated $547 million, further fueling options for funding development.

Buhari said the National Shared Services Centre will provide services that are “swift, secure and seamless’’.

He noted that the Information, Communication and Technology sector (ICT) had accelerated diversification of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper