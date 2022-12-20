Buhari Transmits Finance Bill 2022 to House





* Seeks speedy passage to support 2023 budget

Udora Orizu in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted Finance Bill, 2022

to the House of Representatives, seeking accelerated passage to provide support for the funding of the 2023 budget.

The Speaker of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, read the letter conveying the piece of legislation at the resumed plenary on Tuesday.

Buhari explained in the letter that the proposed bill when passed into law,

would provide the fiscal support for the implementation of the 2023 federal budget.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) had last Wednesday approved the Finance Bill 2022 for transmission to the National Assembly for consideration and passage.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, had said the proposed bill is anchored on five fundamental policy drivers, including Tax Equity; Climate Change; Job Creation/ Economic Growth; Tax Incentives Reform and Revenue Generation/Tax…





Source: Thisday Newspaper