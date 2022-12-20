Edo Group Hails  Appointment of Ogbuku as NDDC MD





Sunday Okobi

A sociopolitical group based in Edo State, Edo Grassroots Ambassadors (EGA), has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of Dr. Samuel Ogbuku as the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The commendation was made when the group held its national convention in Benin-city, the state capital, recently.

In a statement signed by its Coordinator, Mr. James Okeati, the group said the nomination of Ogbuku by President Buhari was evidence of the president’s determination to overhaul and enhance the operations of the commission to meet the objectives that informed its establishment.

The statement said: “Dr. Ogbuku’s appointment as part of the 15-member board by President Buhari to direct the affairs of the NDDC is a reassuring indication of the president’s determination to revamp and refocus the NDDC to meet its founding objectives.

“It is an important contrast to previous practice in which important…





Source: Thisday Newspaper