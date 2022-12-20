Ekiti PDP National, State Assemblies’ Candidates Reject Presidential Campaign Council





Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Another crisis seems to have rocked the Ekiti State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as all the National Assembly and House of Assembly candidates have rejected the composition of Ekiti State PDP Presidential Campaign Council and Campaign Management Committee.

A press release that was jointly signed by all the candidates alleged that some members of the campaign council were also members of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), particularly those that were appointed as directors of campaign for the central and north senatorial districts.

The aggrieved candidates, who included Mr. Lateef Ajijola Fayose, son of former Governor Fayose and others, expressed fear that the composition of the campaign council would definitely work against their chance of coasting to victory.

Part of the release reads: “Our attention has been drawn to Presidential Campaign Council and Campaign Management Committee for Ekiti State, as released by…





Source: Thisday Newspaper