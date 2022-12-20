FT: Complicated Electoral Maths May Favour Atiku in February’s Election





•PDP candidate says he won’t run after 2023

•Discloses Buhari gave him personal commitment of free, fair polls

•Pledges to remove petrol subsidy in first 100 days

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The complicated ‘electoral maths’ of Africa’s largest economy may count in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in next February’s general elections, a Financial Times report has indicated, quoting close aides of the politician as well as selected political analysts.

Stressing that no one in Nigeria’s history has run for president more times than Atiku, with the top prize eluding him on each of the five occasions, the report stressed that in February, the former vice president will make his sixth attempt as Nigerians choose a replacement for outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is a life-long ambition and as long as I’m alive and strong and healthy, I will continue pursuing it,” Abubakar told the Financial Times…





Source: Thisday Newspaper