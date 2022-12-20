INEC: If Attacks on Our Offices Persist, Polls May Be Jeopardised





•Armed forces to conduct show of force across the country

•Vote buying: INEC, NFIU, EFCC, Police, ICPC, others read riot act to political parties, candidates

•Financial intelligence unit to seal up all government accounts in January

•CBN cash withdrawal limits must be effectively, efficiently enforced’

Chuks Okocha and Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, yesterday, declared that should the present state of insecurity and attacks on offices of the commission continue, next year’s general election might be threatened.

Mahmood spoke in Abuja at a workshop on “Electoral Violence and Election Security in Nigeria”, organised by the Centre for Strategic Research and Studies of the National Defence College, in collaboration with African Global Empowerment and Development Network.

But to try to reassure citizens of its commitment to security during the polls, the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper