Okupe Resigns as Labour Party Campaign DG





Okupe's resignation won't affect LP, says campaign spokesperson

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

The Director General of Labour Party Campaign Council, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has announced his resignation from the party’s campaign council over what he described as personal travails.

Okupe made the announcement in a letter addressed to Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party, where he requested the appointment of a new DG to continue from where he stopped.

The letter read: “Dear Peter, You will recall that I briefed you yesterday about my personal travails in seeking justice and clearing my name using the Nigerian Legal System to pursue same.

“I have invested too much in your campaign to allow my personal travails to become a source of distraction.

“In the circumstances, I have opted to step aside and plead that you appoint a new Campaign DG who can continue the assignment with zero distractions.

“God bless you and your family.

Okupe, a former Senior…





