Over 56,000 Projects Abandoned in Nigeria, Says CIPMN





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria (CIPMN) has expressed displeasure over the abandonment of about 56, 000 projects across the country.

The institute noted that failure to engage professionals in the construction of projects had led to their abandonments.

The Team Lead of the Practice Sub-Committee of CIPMN, Mr Inimi Stephen, disclose this during their annual general meeting, investiture, induction, DUCAP training and award in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Stephen disclosed that: “A research was done and it was observed that over 56,000 projects had been abandoned in Nigeria. The value is worth over N17 trillion and it is still counting.”

He said cultural attitude of Nigerians towards projects’ execution was at variance with what was obtainable in other climes.

“One of the peculiarities Nigeria has is that there are so many things that occur in Nigeria that do not occur anywhere in the world. For…





Source: Thisday Newspaper