Setback for Enugu APC as Party’s Chieftain Collapses Structure for PDP Guber Candidate





The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Enugu State has suffered a huge setback as thousands of its card-carrying members from Ezeagu Local Government Area of the state declared support for the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Peter Mbah, saying they had taken over the ownership of the project.

Members of the party who converged on Enugu, on Sunday under the aegis of Ezeagu Igbudu Movement said they believed Mbah has what it takes to move the state forward by giving the citizens a new socio-economic outlook.

Speaking at the venue, the convener of the group and former commissioner in the state, Chief Joe Mmamel, was quoted in a statement to have described himself as a staunch member and chieftain of the APC who had decided to lead members of the party and other professionals to give maximum support to Mbah’s governorship project.

According to him; “Dr. Peter Mbah is the project we are discussing currently in the state, and we…





Source: Thisday Newspaper