Shema, Majigiri, Other PDP Bigwigs Boycott Atiku’s Campaign Rally in Katsina





Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A former Katsina State Governor, Mr. Ibrahim Shehu Shema, and 10 out of the 14-member working committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday, boycotted the mega rally of the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the state.

Investigation by THISDAY at the Muhammadu Dikko stadium, venue of the rally, revealed that 19 out of the 34 local government chairmen of the opposition PDP believed to be Shema’s loyalists, were also absent at the event.

Shema, who has been holding series of meetings with critical stakeholders at his residence in Katsina over the 2023 elections, may work against the state governorship candidate of the party, Senator Yakubu Lado Danmarke, because of their long-standing feud.

Also, the former chairman of the party, Hon. Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, and the embattled acting chairman of the party, Alhaji Salisu Uli, as well as their teeming supporters shun the PDP mega rally.

Their…





Source: Thisday Newspaper