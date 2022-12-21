2023: Osun NNPP National, State Assembly Candidates to Hold Mega Rally for Tinubu









Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

In actualising the ambition of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to become the president of Nigeria in the 2023 general election, some House of Assembly candidates on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Osun State have announced preparation to hold mega rally for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate.

Also, they have commenced house-to-house campaign to canvass votes for Tinubu, who they described as the harbinger of hope for Nigerians.

Four National Assembly candidates of the NNPP had dumped their presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, in September to drum support for Tinubu.

However, out of many reasons given then was their dissatisfaction with the leadership of the party at the national level, coupled with the inability of the party stakeholders to work in accordance with the principle of justice, law and democratic running of the party.

Speaking on behalf of the party’s House of Assembly…





Source: Thisday Newspaper