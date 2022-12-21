As Buhari Honours NASENI Boss Haruna with OFR Today…





Deji Elumoye reports that the Executive Vice Chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Mohammad Haruna, will today receive the national honour of the Order of the Federal Republic from President Muhammadu Buhari

All is set for the conferment of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) national honour on the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mohammad Sani Haruna on Wednesday ahead of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting to be chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber at the State House, Abuja.

Interestingly, today’s FEC meeting, according to the President, would be the last for the year.

President Buhari’s decision to confer the national honour on the NASENI boss was announced a fortnight ago by the President in an address while inaugurating the agency’s headquarters named: President Muhammadu Buhari Technology…





Source: Thisday Newspaper