Bayelsa Reiterates Commitment to Complete Three  Roads to Boost Economy





Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has reiterated its desire to link all the riverine communities in the state by road to unearth the economic potentials in the coastal areas and give the residents a new lease of life.

The state government said that it would complete ongoing major projects aimed at linking rural communities in the three senatorial districts with Yenagoa, the state capital.

Director, New Media to the Governor, Dr. Kola Oredipe, gave the assurance while conducting journalists through an assessment tour of ongoing road projects in the state.

Among the road projects inspected were the Bayelsa West and Bayelsa Central Senatorial roads aimed at linking communities in Sagbama and Ekeremor as well as Southern Ijaw Local Government Areas with the state capital.

During the assessment tour, there were indications that construction works was in progress on the Bayelsa Central Senatorial Road, which is the 22.2 kilometer…





Source: Thisday Newspaper