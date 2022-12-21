Cash Policy: CAN, Others Express Concern over Plot to Arrest Emefiele





•Says selfish Nigerians want to create confusion in country

•Bullion van politicians after CBN, says Atiku/Okowa campaign

•Lawmakers re-invite Emefiele for grilling on cash policy tomorrow

•Falana, other senior lawyers react

•Money launderers, political bandits against redesigning of naira, says NANS

•Policy will allow voters elect credible leaders, says ex-Kwara governor, Ahmed

Alex Enumah, Sunday Aborisade, Udora Orizu, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



The Chairman, Kaduna State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. John Joseph Hayab, yesterday expressed concern over the manner those he described as selfish Nigerians want to create confusion in the country with the plot to arrest the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, just because they do not like the policies on naira redesign and the new cash withdrawal limits.

This was just as the Atiku/Okowa…





Source: Thisday Newspaper