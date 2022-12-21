CBN Raises Cash Withdrawal Limit





· Maximum weekly withdrawal now N500,000 for individuals, N5m for corporate entities

· Reiterates drive for a cashless economy, new policy begins January 9, 2023

James Emejo in Abuja

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Wednesday announced an upward review of its cash withdrawal policy across all payment channels by individuals and corporate organisations.

Under the updated regime, the bank said effective January 9, 2023, individuals and corporate entities can withdraw a maximum of N500,000 and N5 million respectively compared to N100,000 and N500,000 which was previously announced on December 6, 2022.

However, the central bank, in an updated circular dated December 21, 2022, and addressed to all Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and Other Financial Institutions, Microfinance Banks, Mobile Money Operators, and Agents, explained that the upward review was, as a result of the feedback it received from stakeholders.

The correspondence was…





Source: Thisday Newspaper