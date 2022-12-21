CSITT: Global Finance Bodies may Suspend Nigeria over DSS Terrorism Allegations against Emefiele





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Centre for Financial Surveillance and Illicit Transaction Tracking Group (CFSITT) has raised the alarm of looming consequences following the Department of State Services (DSS) terrorism allegations against the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The secret police launched an unprovoked attack on the CBN governor following his new cash withdrawal policy.

The group, in a statement by its Director, John Dimu, said that the Egmont Group, a 164-country membership forum that provides financial units with a platform to securely exchange expertise and financial intelligence to combat money laundering and terrorist financing among others, would have suspended Nigeria if the DSS had framed Emefiele for trumped up terrorism charge.

CFSITT said Nigeria risked being blacklisted by global financial bodies due DSS allegations.

The group added that the suspension of Nigeria from the group, if it happens, will be embarrassing…





Source: Thisday Newspaper