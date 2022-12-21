Emefiele: Global Finance Bodies May Suspend Nigeria Over DSS Terrorism Allegations, Says CSITT





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Centre for Financial Surveillance and Illicit Transaction Tracking Group (CFSITT), on Tuesday, raised the alarm of looming consequences over the Department of State Service terrorism allegations against the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The Secret Police levelled the allegations against the CBN Governor following his new cash withdrawal policy.

The group in a statement by its Director, John Dimu, said that Egmont Group, a 164 countries membership forum that provides financial units with a platform to securely exchange expertise and financial intelligence to combat money laundering and terrorist financing among others, would have suspended Nigeria if the DSS had framed Emefiele for trumped up terrorism charge.

CFSITT said Nigeria risked being blacklisted by global financial bodies due DSS allegations.

The group added that suspension of Nigeria from the group if it happens will be embarrassing given that the country has…





Source: Thisday Newspaper