Kalu’s Second Term Bid Threatened as Abia North APC Withdraws Support





Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s quest to return to the Senate after the 2023 general election has come under serious threat from within his constituency.

A group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia North Senatorial District,the announced withdrawal of its support for the Abia North Senator, and accused him of engaging in “high level anti-party activities.”

Addressing a press conference in Umuahia, the group under the aegis of Concerned Members of Abia North All Progressives Congress (CMANAPC) alleged that Kalu had floated the Action Peoples Party (APP) in Abia “in order to support his younger brother’s governorship ambition.”

Kalu’s younger brother, Mr. Mascot Uzor Kalu is the governorship flag bearer of Abia APP hence the belief in Abia North APC that the Senate Chief Whip is playing a double game. However, the younger Kalu, who had dumped APC for APP has denied receiving any backing from his elder brother.

But the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper