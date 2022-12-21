Kwara to Honour 50 Statesmen, Women with Merit Awards





* MDAs, NGOs, firms, athletes, others vie in 23 other categories

The Kwara State Government will honour no fewer than 50 elder statesmen, women, philanthropists and public intellectuals across all divides with Lifetime Achievement Awards and Posthumous Merit Awards.

This, the state government said, is in recognition and a “token of its appreciation” of their contributions to the growth and development of the state.

Speaking with the press Wednesday, the state Commissioner for Communications, Abubakar Saddiq Buhari, who said the ceremony comes up Friday, December 23, added that the awards come under 25 categories with each nominee picked on the merits of their strides or contributions in their fields.

Buhari was flanked at the briefing by members of the various subcommittees for the awards ceremony, including the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Abdullateef Alakawa; Chairman of the Kwara State Sports Commission, Bolakale Magaji; the Managing…





Source: Thisday Newspaper