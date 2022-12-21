LASPOTECH School of Agriculture Alumni Launch N10m Faculty Endowment Fund





Oluchi Chibuzor

The 1986/1991 set of Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) School of Agriculture Alumni Association, Ikorodu, has launched a N10 million faculty endowment to boost the agriculture department of the institution now known as Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH).

Speaking at the 2022 reunion of the association,​ the President of LASPOTECH School of Agriculture, Mr Olubukola Oreofe, said plans were underway to commemorate their 31st reunion by putting up projects that would reposition agriculture in the school.

He disclosed that the alumni would also donate to the e-library of the Faculty of Agriculture.

“Our other programmes, which we are committed to organising, include an annual colloquium to enable an interface between lecturers, students, policymakers/government officials, agricultural development organisations and institutions, captains of industry and relevant stakeholders,” explained Oreofe.

He added that the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper