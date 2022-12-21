NDLEA Seizes over N450bn Drugs, Others from Barons, Traffickers in 22 Months





Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has disclosed that it made drug and non-drug seizures of over N450 billion from drug traffickers and barons in the last 22 months.

Also within the same period of time seizures of over 100 million pills of pharmaceutical opioid, tramadol that could have impacted negatively on the youth population and national productivity in Nigeria were made, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Retd) disclosed in Abuja, yesterday.

Marwa made the disclosure during the Command’s Awards/Commendations and decoration of newly promoted officers at its headquarters.

According to him, “Within the period under review, the agency arrested 23,907 drug traffickers including 29 barons. Our seizure was over 5,500 tons or 5.5 million kilogrammes of assorted illicit drugs, which together with cash seized are worth over N450 billion.

“In the same period, we have taken the fight…





Source: Thisday Newspaper