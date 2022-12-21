Omo-Agege to Dredge Escravos, Free Vessels’ Access to Delta Ports





Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Delta State Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has said that with him and Bola Ahmed Tinubu as governor and president in 2023, the APC government would dredge the Escravos bar and grant vessels free access to Delta ports.

He gave the assurance in Koko, Warri North Local Government Area, on Monday evening while addressing members and supporters of the APC during the party’s ongoing ward-to-ward campaign.

He asked the Itsekiri people to vote their son-in-law, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as President, and himself as governor of Delta State, “so that, with concerted efforts, between Tinubu and I, we would bring the much-needed development to this land, starting by making Koko, Burutu and Warri ports work again.”

The APC governorship candidate made a strong case for Mr. Joel Onowakpo Thomas, the party’s senatorial candidate for Delta South, as well as other…





Source: Thisday Newspaper