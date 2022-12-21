Onyejeocha Mounts Rostrum again for 2023 Poll





As 2023 general election draws near, Emameh Gabriel, writes that Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha has yet again mounted the rostrum to return to House of Representatives for another four years.

Calm but fierce when passionately advocating her cause, prudent with words even when lost in thoughts, perhaps also contemplating her next political move, as she strives to keep the right of women political leadership banner afloat in the nation’s political turf.

In a society where men have called and have continued to call the shot for a long time, especially given our not too far history of military and patriarchal tendencies and leadership, a few women have continued to overcome the barrier as well as keeping the fire burning by establishing themselves against every odds, and holding tenacious the bastion of women representation in national politics.

Fighting tirelessly to put women, children and social innovation issues on the policy agenda, one can count on the likes of Dr Ngozi…





Source: Thisday Newspaper