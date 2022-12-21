PAMO as Model for Medical Education





From all that transpired last week at the second convocation ceremony of PAMO University of Medical Sciences, Port Harcourt, it is clear that the institution is determined to continue to be contributing quality manpower to Nigeria’s health sector, Blessing Ibunge writes

For those who witnessed the second convocation ceremony of PAMO University of Medical Sciences, Port Harcourt, last week, it was simply a spectacle to behold. The colourful event had top government officials in Rivers and beyond in attendance.

But none glowed with pride at the occasion like the graduates. For some, it was more than just receiving a certificate; it was a celebration of passing through one of the best universities in the country. They graduated from the school, acquiring life-changing and career-defining skills.​

Since its establishment five years ago, PAMO has built an enviable reputation, running its academic calendar uninterrupted. At the event, 39 students graduated from…





Source: Thisday Newspaper