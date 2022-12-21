Rivers Hospital Turns down Service for Patients over Health Insurance





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Pandemonium broke out yesterday at a prominent private health facility, ‘Save a Life Mission Hospital’ in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, as the management of the hospital withdrew its services to patients under the Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO) of ‘AXA Mansard’, an insurance company.

The patients in their numbers lamented that they have been denied of medical services, expressed sadness that they are now victims in the misunderstanding that ensued between the health insurance service provider and the hospital.

They further lamented that the development could affect their health status badly.

Reacting to the incident, the Managing Director of Save a Life Mission Hospital, Dr. Richard Okoye, explained that the patients have enjoyed quality medical care from the facility for the past four years, despite nonchalant attitude of the health provider to adhere to standard of the hospital.

Dr. Okoye disclosed that the hospital…





Source: Thisday Newspaper