15 Years After, NUPRC Announces Bid for Seven Deep Offshore Oil Assets





•Incorporates 63 host communities’ trust fund

•Pre-qualification submissions end January 31

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Fifteen years after it last put up about 45 deep offshore assets for public bidding, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), yesterday announced that the process to invite Nigerian and foreign oil industry players to apply for seven more facilities had begun.

Speaking during a press briefing to formally kick off the process, the Commissions Chief Executive, Mr Gbenga Komolafe, noted that in this year’s mini bid round, the offshore blocks will be putting on offer assets covering an area of approximately 6,700 km2 in water depths of 1,150m to 3,100m.

The success of the mini bid round, he said, will ensure all stakeholders gain value from the country’s resources, while paying close attention to reduction in carbon emissions, as well as overall Environmental, Social And Governance (ESG) considerations.

THISDAY…





Source: Thisday Newspaper