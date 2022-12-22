2023: Tinubu ‘ll Record Lanslide Victory in Ondo, Says APC Chieftain





Fidelis David in Akure

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State and Media Director for the APC Presidential Council for Canada, Dr. Abiola Oshodi, yesterday said that members of the party in the state are fully prepared to avoid a repeat of defeat by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 general elections in the state.

Recall that the 2019 presidential election shows that PDP defeated APC in Ondo State after scoring 275,901 votes while APC polled 241,769 votes, making it the state with the highest votes for PDP in the South-east.

However, the Canada based Psychiatrist and the convener of the Oshodi for Tinubu /Shettima media Group, in a statement made available to Journalists said ahead of 2023 while APC is united, the PDP is fragmented into shards of small parties and group five renegade governors, boasting that the Party will not only win in Ondo or Southwest region but across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Source: Thisday Newspaper