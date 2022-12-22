50 Statesmen, Women to Bag Kwara Merit Awards





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Government announced yesterday that about 50 elder statesmen, women, philanthropists, and public intellectuals across all divides have been penned down for the state’s Lifetime Achievement Awards and Posthumous Merit Awards.

The event is slated for tomorrow, Friday, in Ilorin, the state capital.

Speaking at a press conference in Ilorin, the Kwara State Commissioner for Communications, Mr. Abubakar Saddiq Buhari, said that “the recognition is a “token of its appreciation” of their contributions to the growth and development of the state.

Buhari stated that “the awards come under 25 categories with each nominee picked on the merits of their strides or contributions in their fields.

“This award is a symbolic acknowledgment for all the awardees that the state truly appreciates them for what they have done or continue to do for their communities, their feats and exemplary achievements in their career paths, and their…





Source: Thisday Newspaper