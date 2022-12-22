Akere: Oyetola Will Be Back as Osun Governor





Director of Operation of the All Progressives Congress in Osun state, Sunday Akere, in this interview with Yinka Kolawole, talks of the recent political developments in the state of the living spring and submitted that former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola will return to govern the state

Not long ago, the former governor of Osun state Adegboyega Oyetola, left the stage and the thinking of the masses is that with the exit of Oyetola in governance for now there may not be APC again and it may die if eventually, he did not come back as Governor of the state. What is your view on this?

A tree does not make a forest. Indeed, Governor Oyetola stepped aside. I want to use the word step aside because I know that we are coming back to govern the state for second time. One thing we should realize is that as the Governor although he is the leader of the party, we have a strong party structure not only in the state but also in the local and the ward levels.

We conducted our…





Source: Thisday Newspaper