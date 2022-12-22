Akeredolu Signs 2023 Appropriation Bill into Law





Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) yesterday signed the 2023 appropriation bill into law.

Akeredolu had on December 5, 2022, presented a total budget proposal of N272.736 billion to the state House of Assembly for approval and passage, but the lawmakers passed a total budget of N275, 979, 184, 000, which was signed into law by the governor.

The Assembly Appropriation Committee led by Hon. Akintomide Akinrogunde said the budget was increased in cognizance of the current economic realities in the country.

The governor, while signing the 2023 Appropriation Bill into law at the Exco Chambers of the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka in Akure noted that N129, 839 billion, representing 47 percent of the total budget, is to cater for recurrent expenditure, while N146,140 billion, representing 52.99 percent, is for capital development.

According to him, the signed budget, christened: ‘Budget of Shared Prosperity’, was prepared from…





Source: Thisday Newspaper