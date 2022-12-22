Another INEC Office Attacked in Imo





Another office of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) office in Imo State has been attacked.

This was disclosed in statement by the INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye.

The attack, which was carried out on Tuesday left eight windows smashed and burglary proofs removed.

That Tuesday’s attack is the fourth on INEC’s facilities in the state in less than three weeks. There have been previous attacks on Orlu and Oru West Local Government Areas and the state headquarters in Owerri.

But INEC said that ballot boxes and voting cubicles have been evacuated to another INEC facility for safekeeping.

It stated that the uncollected Permanent Voter Cards have been secured as well.

“The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Imo State, Prof Sylvia Agu, has reported that our office in Isu Local Government Area office was attacked and vandalised. The incident occurred in the early…





Source: Thisday Newspaper