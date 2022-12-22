Ex-APC Chieftain Alleges Assassination Plot against Emefiele 





* Seeks US, UK, EU, World Bank, IMF intervention

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has alleged that there is a plot to assassinate the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

Frank, who made the allegation in a statement in Abuja Thursday, called on the international community, especially the United States of America, United Kingdom, European Union, World Bank and the International Monetary Fund to intervene to save Emefiele’s life and job.

Emefiele has been in the news of late following allegations that the Department of State Services (DSS) has plans to arrest and charge him for terrorism financing in order to forcefully and illegally remove him as the governor of the apex bank.

The DSS is Nigeria’s foremost secret police organization.

Frank, who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper