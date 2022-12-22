Gov Diri Rues Super Eagles Absence at Qatar 2022 World Cup





*Calls for private sector involvement in sports development in Nigeria

Duro Ikhazuagbe, just back from Qatar

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, who was at the just concluded FIFA World Cup in Qatar, has asked Nigerians to stop the blame game on why Super Eagles failed to qualify for the edition Argentina defeated France to win last Sunday.

Speaking shortly before that memorable final match at the Lusail Stadium, Governor Diri insisted that the blame for Super Eagles failure to make the cut was also largely that of the sports ministry and the government rather than heaping the entire blame on the NFF board under the watch of Amaju Pinnick.

“Let us stop the blame game, thinking that it is one man that did not work hard enough for Eagles to qualify.

He describes as unfortunate that Nigeria’s green and white flag was not amongst the 32 hoisted in Qatar.

“It is unfortunate that we are not seeing the Nigerian flag here because Super Eagles…





Source: Thisday Newspaper