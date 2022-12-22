History as Sanwo-Olu Completes Infrastructure Work on Lagos Blue Rail Line





•To begin operations after test running, to move 250,000 passengers daily

•State to announce preferred bidder for 37km fourth mainland bridge before year-end

Segun James

History was made in Lagos State yesterday as at exactly 1:31pm Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu formally stepped into the coach of the newly completed Lagos Blue Line and took the first trip aboard the electric-powered rail infrastructure.

The governor led his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, members of the state cabinet, journalists and members of the public on a ride from the National Theatre Station to the iconic station in Marina.

The trip took approximately 10 minutes.

For the first time, a rail infrastructure traversed the western part of the state and the Lagos Island.

The first passenger trip marked the completion of civil infrastructure work on the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) being constructed by Lagos…





Source: Thisday Newspaper