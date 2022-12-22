HURIWA Carpets FG over Planned Tolling of Second Niger Bridge 





* Says bridge built with recovered Abacha, Ibori loot

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A civil rights advocacy group, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has carpeted the federal government over its planned tolling of the almost completed 1.6 Kilometres long Second Niger Bridge which links Anambra and Delta States.

According to the group, the federal government cannot collect toll on the bridge because it is being built with taxpayers’ fund returned in the form of loots recovered from former Nigerian military leader, Gen. Sani Abacha, and former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori.

In a statement on Thursday, HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, said tolling the bridge, which is about to be the only road with toll gate in the whole country, is an injustice to all Nigerians plying the route.

HURIWA argued that the returned $332.4 million Abacha loot from the United States and the £4.2 million Ibori loot paid to the Federal Government of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper