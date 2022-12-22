Kogi vs EFCC: Agbakoba Threatens Court Action,  Says Commission Must Obey  the Law





Rebecca Ejifoma

To legally prove his position that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been breaking the rule of law, former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), has threatened to head to court.

Agbakoba said he would be praying the court for a declaration on the exact scope of powers of the commission, especially about states of the federation.

He also maintained that the EFCC must not however undermine the rule of law in the fight against corruption.

The former NBA president also quoted a recent decision: Dr. Joseph Nwobike (SAN) vs the Federal Republic of Nigeria FRN SC/CR/161/2020, in which the Supreme Court “drastically limited the scope of powers of the EFCC, as it recognised that the EFCC being very powerful could not be allowed to run amok.”

Agbakoba stated his position in a statement issued Tuesday evening titled: ‘The Scope of Powers of EFCC Will Be Tested by the Courts’.

The…





Source: Thisday Newspaper