Makinde Explains Support for  Expansion of Ibadan Airport





Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, ’Seyi Makinde, yesterday reiterated that his administration would continue to support efforts to expand the Ibadan Airport because the facility is critical to the state’s economy.

The governor, while speaking at the 40th Anniversary Celebration of the Airport, highlighted some of the efforts already embarked upon by the state government to expand the Airport.

Some of efforts made by the Makinde administration culminated in the upgrade of the Airport to CAT 6 and the government had, at different times, made a donation of a fire vehicle and a Toyota Hilux vehicle, while also embarking on the construction of 500,000 litres Aviation fuel storage and dispensing facility, among others.

The governor while speaking, said when the Iwo Road Bus Terminal project is completed, there will be cheap and accessible public transport to the Airport.

He said: “I want to congratulate the staff and management of FAAN on your 40th…





Source: Thisday Newspaper