Oyebanji: Celebrating the Compassionate Home Boy at 55





By Olayinka Oyebode

It was an uneasy task for me last week when the lot fell on me, as Mr Governor’s Spokesperson, to make a public announcement that Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji would not be marking his 55th birthday on December 21st, and would rather have his friends, associates and well wishers convert their planned events, gifts and advertorials into material and financial support to some state owned schools for the physically challenged. The fact I was privy to some private arrangements by some groups and individuals to celebrate the Governor on his special day made me put up a little case for some form of waivers. I was overruled, as the Governor insisted that material and financial donations to the three schools would be a more appreciated birthday celebration for him, stressing that the country is at a point where well-meaning citizens should make deliberate efforts at reaching out to the less privileged in the society.

In his characteristic exemplary…





Source: Thisday Newspaper