Scores Killed as Army, Others Raid IPOB Camps









Many members of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) have been killed during joint operations by security operatives from the Department of State Security Services, the Police, the Air Force, and the Nigerian Army in Ebonyi and Enugu States.

The security operatives were said to have engaged members of the IPOB in a gun battle during the raid on their camps in the two states.

According to a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General, Onyema Nwachukwu, yesterday, some members of the group were killed while others fled with gunshot injuries.

He listed pump-action guns, grenades, military camouflage, and police uniform, among others, as items recovered after the operation in Ebonyi.

“Troops of 82 Division, in conjunction with the Nigerian Air Force, Nigeria Police, and Department of State Services on Exercise Golden Dawn II on December 19, 2022, conducted joint raid operations at an IPOB/ESN camp located at Amagu village, Nkalaha…





Source: Thisday Newspaper