Six Killed, Two Injured in Bauchi Fatal Crash





Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

No fewer than six persons have been killed while two others sustained injuries in a fatal motor accident along the ever busy Bauchi-Tafawa Balewa-Kabwir Federal Highway.

THISDAY checks revealed that the accident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, at about 5a.m. in Kwara village of Bogoro Local Government Area of the state.

The report obtained from the police in the area indicated that the victims were on their way from Taraba to the Mararaba Liman Katagum market in Bauchi Local Government Area when the accident occurred.

Two of the victims were identified as Adamu Abdullahi aged 20 a native of Mararaba Liman Katagum and Husseini Dahiru Sarkin Kudu aged 25.

At the time of filing this report, the identity of four others remained yet undisclosed as police are still investigating the circumstances leading to the crash.

According to the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Bogoro, Mr. Bauchi Yakubu, the…





