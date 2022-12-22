Table Tennis: Asoju Oba Cup Re-named Molade Okoya-Thomas Championships





The annual Asoju Oba Table Tennis Cup has been rechristened Molade Okoya-Thomas Table Tennis Championship from the 54th edition of the longest sports tournament in the country which serves off on Tuesday December 27 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Also, men’s singles defending champion Rilwan Akanbi is targeting his third title this year having won the 2016 and 2021 edition of the competition.

Speaking at the press conference to unveil plans for this year’s championships, Deji Okoya-Thomas said the decision to rename the tournament after the initiator was based on family decision.

“The family decided to name the tournament after the initiator of the tournament because the former name was a title given to him while he was alive and since his demise, the title has been given to someone else, so it is pertinent that the family use his name for the tournament which has remained the longest sports competition in Nigeria,” he said.

He added: “The staging of the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper