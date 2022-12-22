Traders Seek Urgent FG’s Intervention on Road Infrastructure





Oluchi Chibuzor

The Association of Progressive Traders Nigeria (APTN), has called on the federal government to intervene in the deteriorating state of the road infrastructure around the Trade Fair Complex (TFC) in Lagos State and gridlock caused by trucks and articulated vehicles parked along Badagry Expressway.

The APTN stated that the poor state of the highway and the traffic gridlock between Alakija and Barracks Bus Stops on the Badagary Expressway have been causing them low business turnover, high demurrage on goods and imminent business collapse.

They equally lamented that this has caused them daily pain, anguish, frustration as they spend six hours on a five minutes journey to and from the TFC.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the Chairman, Trade Fair Stakeholders Forum and President of the APTN, Mr. Eric Ilechukwu, said that they remained viable partners to the federal government in the fight to curb unemployment.

Ilechukwu appealed to the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper