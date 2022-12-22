Wema Bank Supports SMEs with N1bn Loans for Renewable Energy





Nume Ekeghe

To underscore its unwavering support for energy transition in Nigeria and to help businesses in the country to overcome the challenges posed by the rising costs of petrol and diesel in the country, Wema Bank PLC is making loans available for SMEs that desire to purchase clean and renewable energy solutions like solar panels, inverters, and batteries.

This will be availed in partnership with reputable renewable energy companies and service providers in Nigeria. The partners shall offer after sales services and warranty of up to 2 years on the renewable energy products, with an average product lifespan of 10 years.

Commenting on the ongoing initiative, the Divisional Head, Retail Business, Wema Bank Plc, Mr. Dotun Ifebogun stated that the renewable-energy-focused loans will provide succor to SMEs across the country by cushioning the effect of the high cost of energy on their businesses. According to him, “We need to provide financial support to SMEs to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper