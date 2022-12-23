5 Celebrities Who Found Love in 2022





The year, 2022, started on a love note and will probably end with one. Some gave love a second chance while others stumbled upon it for the first time in their life. Below are some of the celebrities in the creative industry who walked down the aisle this year.

Kemi Adetiba: ‘The King of Boys’ film director started the year with the announcement of her engagement to Oscar Heman-Ackah, a creative entrepreneur from Ghana. The news was received with joy as Adetiba is one of the most celebrated filmmakers and music video directors in the country. By April, the duo sealed their union with a civil and traditional wedding.

The Guy: Formerly known as Mister Incredible (M.I.) Jude Abaga was among the celebrities who donned the husband title. Following the release of his latest album, also titled ‘The Guy’, Abaga tied the knot with his fiancée Eniola Mafe in September.

Davido: Although he had children with other ladies, fans knew that Davido’s heart belonged to Chef Chioma…





Source: Thisday Newspaper