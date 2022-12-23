Buhari Commissions First African Quality Assurance Centre in Ogun 





Rebecca Ejifoma

President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday, commissioned African Quality Assurance Centre in Ogun State.

Speaking at the commissioning of the AQAC on Sagamu, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the president commended the African Export and Import Bank (AFRIXEMBANK) for the newly commissioned centre.

He emphasised the importance of the centre in improving quality assurance for domestic consumption.

According to the president, the centre will encourage such a policy and give confidence to manufacturers that raw materials from Nigeria are of the highest acceptable quality.

Represented by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, the president added that this first-of-its-kind quality assurance centre in Africa places Nigeria on the right footing as “We continue to drive Nigeria’s industrialisation”.

The president is also confident that this would intensify the morale of producers and manufacturers that whatever raw materials “We make…





Source: Thisday Newspaper