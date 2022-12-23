DHQ: Precision Bombing Killed 103 Bandits in Zamfara





Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday, said precision bombing killed 103 armed bandits in Zamfara State and several terrorists in the North-east in the past three weeks.

Defending the offensives on parts of Zamfara, where he claimed the bombardment of terrorist elements was precise, it said an investigation into possible collateral damage during the bombing campaign in Zamfara had commenced, adding that the probe will “ascertain the level of collateral damage.”

The position came amid concerns over allegation that dozens of civilians were casualties of last Sunday’s military air strikes on the terrorists operating in Mutumji community in Maru Local Government the Area of Zamfara State.

The military also said troops arrested 40 terrorists while 30 kidnap victims were rescued within the period under review.

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja, Director of Defence Information (DDI), Maj Gen Jimmy Akpor, said the, “military does not attack soft…





Source: Thisday Newspaper