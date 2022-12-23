Emefiele Chronicles Gains of Cashless Policy, Assuages Lawmakers’ Concerns





*Says currency redesign will curb inflation, banditry, strengthen naira

*Declares cashless policy not targeted at politicians or intended to disenfranchise Nigerians, businesses

*Insists it’s in public interest to promote efficient payment system

*Cost of currency management hits N47.25bn in 10 months

*Again, CSOs protest in Abuja, caution DSS

*Maintain apex bank governor not terrorist

James Emejo, Udora Orizu, Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, yesterday, said the Nigerian payment system had recorded significant achievements since the introduction of the cashless policy in 2012. Emefiele said this while addressing the House of Representatives on CBN’s implementation of the cashless policy and new withdrawal limits.

The CBN governor was represented at the hearing by Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability (FSS) Directorate, Dr. Aisha Ahmad.

Emefiele said following the successes…





Source: Thisday Newspaper